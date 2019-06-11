Video: Watch Klay Thompson Bury Cold-Blooded 3-Pointer to Save Warriors' Season

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball for the lead against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

As the Toronto Raptors were close to icing the Golden State Warriors' hope for a three-peat, the ice in Klay Thompson's veins had other plans.

The Warriors forced a Game 6 with a 106-105 Game 5 win at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. The deciding factor was Thompson's three-pointer with 57.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give Golden State a 106-103 lead.

Thompson's pump fake sent Kawhi Leonard soaring, which allowed Thompson to get a clean look:

While Kyle Lowry was able to sink a layup, cutting the Warriors' lead to one with just under 30 seconds to go, the Raptors All-Star point guard missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer by hitting the side of the backboard from the corner:

Thompson finished the game with 26 points and seven three-pointers behind a game-high effort from Stephen Curry at 31 points.

The Raptors will now carry a 3-2 series lead back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.

