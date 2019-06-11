Video: Watch Klay Thompson Bury Cold-Blooded 3-Pointer to Save Warriors' Season

Video: Watch Klay Thompson Bury Cold-Blooded 3-Pointer to Save Warriors' SeasonJune 11, 2019
As the Toronto Raptors were close to icing the Golden State Warriors' hope for a three-peat, the ice in Klay Thompson's veins had other plans.
The Warriors forced a Game 6 with a 106-105 Game 5 win at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. The deciding factor was Thompson's three-pointer with 57.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give Golden State a 106-103 lead.
Thompson's pump fake sent Kawhi Leonard soaring, which allowed Thompson to get a clean look:
While Kyle Lowry was able to sink a layup, cutting the Warriors' lead to one with just under 30 seconds to go, the Raptors All-Star point guard missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer by hitting the side of the backboard from the corner:
Thompson finished the game with 26 points and seven three-pointers behind a game-high effort from Stephen Curry at 31 points.
The Raptors will now carry a 3-2 series lead back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.
Looney Out for Game 5