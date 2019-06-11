Video: Stephen Curry Gets Emotional Talking Kevin Durant, Warriors Game 5 Win

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Stephen Curry celebrated the Golden State Warriors' 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but his thoughts didn't drift too far from teammate Kevin Durant.

Curry told Doris Burke that Durant "gave us what he could" and "sacrificed his body for us."

After missing a little over a month, Durant returned from a right calf strain to start Game 5. He played 12 minutes and scored 11 points before exiting with what the Warriors called a "right lower leg injury."

Durant grabbed the lower portion of his right leg, which led many to wonder whether he had tweaked his calf or picked up an Achilles injury.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Durant was on crutches with a boot on his right foot as he left Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Although the Warriors live to fight another day in the Finals, Durant's injury looms large over the remainder of the series as Golden State attempts to overcome what was a 3-1 deficit heading into Game 5.