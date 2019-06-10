Kawhi Leonard After Nurse Said Raptors Need Only 1 Win at Warriors: 'F--k That'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard isn't willing to settle.

After his team lost Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, head coach Nick Nurse said the goal was to split the next two contests in Oracle Arena. "F--k that," Leonard said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "Let's get them both."

Get them both is exactly what the Raptors did, building a commanding 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 back at home.

While it would seem Toronto is destined to win its first championship in franchise history, the task will become much more difficult Monday. Kevin Durant is starting Game 5 after missing the first four contests with a calf injury.

That means the two-time defending champions will have the combination of Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the floor for the first time since the second round against the Houston Rockets and will need to win three straight contests to take home a third straight championship.

Defeating that group is a daunting task, but so was winning two straight in Golden State. Leonard was up for that challenge and will surely be up for this one as well.