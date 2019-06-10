Yankees News: Luke Voit Pushing for 2019 Home Run Derby Invite

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit wants to participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby and already has a batting practice pitcher picked out, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Voit has 15 home runs on the season, which is good for second on the Yankees behind catcher Gary Sanchez's 19.

If the 28-year-old doesn't get a chance to steal the Home Run Derby title away from 2018 champion Bryce Harper, he still has a good chance to be present at the All-Star Game in Cleveland. Earlier Monday, MLB released updated results of the Google MLB All-Star Ballot, which has Voit leading all American League first baseman with 393,356 votes.

It would be his first All-Star appearance.

"It helps being in New York, but it shows I'm turning into a fan favorite," Voit said, per Hoch. "That's pretty awesome. These fans love me; I get those 'Luuuke' chants all the time. I appreciate it. It's a dream to be on the All-Star team."

Voit arrived in the Bronx in July 2018 through a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Missouri native was drafted out of Missouri State University by St. Louis in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB draft and made his major league debut for the Cardinals in 2017, appearing in 62 games and hitting four home runs.

Prior to the trade, Voit had only one home run with the Cardinals. He hit 14 after joining the Yankees, and he has already tied his 2018 season total.

Voit's production has helped the Yankees wade through a barrage of injuries to start their 2019 campaign. Overall, he holds a .263 batting average with 61 total hits, 41 RBI and 38 walks across 62 games.

New York is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East at 40-24.