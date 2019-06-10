Christine Sinclair, Canada Win 2019 Women's World Cup Opener vs. Cameroon

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Canada took an early lead in Group C at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after opening their tournament with a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

The No. 5-ranked favourites got the better of Cameroon—making their second World Cup appearance—after Kadeisha Buchanan headed in the only goal of the game.

Group E opponents New Zealand and the Netherlands will meet on Tuesday to find out whether either of those contenders can keep up with the early pace-setters.

What's Next?

Canada will next be in action against the Football Ferns on Saturday, while Cameroon will face the Dutch.

