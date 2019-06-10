Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Monday

TF-Images/Getty Images

Japan's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign got off to a frustrating start, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Argentina in their opening game.

After a bright start, Japan found it hard to break down the Argentina defence and toiled for long spells of a goalless first period, meaning clear-cut chances were at a premium for the 2011 world champions.

That pattern continued in the second half and aside from some minor scares, Argentina defended excellently and were deserving of a point.

Later in the day, Canada will take on Cameroon in Group E at the Stade de la Mosson in Toulouse. Read on for a recap of Monday's action.

Monday Results and Fixtures

Group D: Japan 0-0 Argentina

Group E: Cameroon vs. Canada

Monday Recap

After success in 2011 and a run to the final four years ago, Japan are considered a heavyweight nation on this stage. Despite stagnating since 2015, they were anticipated to have more than enough for their opponents in this fixture.

In the early stages of the match, they pinned Argentina back and broadcaster Carl Anka was concerned for the South Americans:

However, Japan failed to make the most of the early pressure they applied and allowed Argentina to settle into the game. Throughout the half, the underdogs grew in confidence in their defensive play and at half time, Asako Takakura's team were already looking bereft of ideas.

Emma Sanders of BBC Sport was surprised by the performances of both teams:

After the break, there were more openings for the favourites. Kumi Yokoyama brought a fine save out of Vanina Correa with a long-range effort before Yui Hasegawa screwed an effort wide from the edge of the area after brilliant buildup play.

Meanwhile, as football writer Katelyn Best noted, Argentina were happy to hold what they had:

While a late onslaught was expected from Japan, it never materialised. Argentina were able to stifle their opponents with ease in the final stages, allowing them to clinch their first ever point at the World Cup.