Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors Star Has 'Talked to Players' About Playing in NYC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

As Kevin Durant prepares to potentially play basketball for the first time in more than a month, rumors of him playing in New York have once again cropped up.

Chris Broussard of Fox Sports said Durant has spoken to other players around the NBA about teaming up in the Big Apple, which has planted some seeds of doubt in the Warriors locker room about his rehab process.

Broussard said:

"These are the roots of this doubt: No. 1, I have heard from players in the league that Kevin Durant has talked to players about playing in New York next year with him. Whether or not that's hardcore recruiting—'Hey, I'm going to New York, you want to come with me?'—or whether or not it's lighthearted—'Hey man, what you think about playing in New York next year?'—that's been said to me by a few players.

"If I've heard it, you know the other Warriors players have heard it. That obviously creates doubt."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

