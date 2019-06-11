Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Tuesday Group Fixtures

Elsa/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage continues on Tuesday in France, where defending champions the United States get their tournament under way against Thailand in Group F.

Fellow pool opponents Chile and Sweden meet at Roazhon Park in Rennes after New Zealand and the Netherlands open proceedings in what has the makings of a tight encounter in Group E.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The United States won the 2015 Women's World Cup after a 16-year wait between titles, and they'll be adamant about making a good start in Thailand as they seek to avoid another similar hiatus.

Sweden are the other favourites to do well in Group F and don't appear likely to be troubled by Chile, who will make their Women's World Cup debut in Rennes.

Tuesday's Fixtures

New Zealand vs. the Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Chile vs. Sweden, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

United States vs. Thailand, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Viewers in the United States can live-stream matches via Fox Sports or NBC Sports Live Extra. Audiences based in the United Kingdom can tune in via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

United States vs. Thailand

Few will expect the United States to suffer any slips in what should be a routine World Cup opener against Thailand, the lowest-seeded Asian nation at the tournament (34th).

Thailand have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have failed to get a goal in five of those. However, Nancy Armour highlighted the fixture could have value in providing the U.S. a foundation for the rest of the competition, via USA Today:

The fixture will be the first of Carli Lloyd's World Cup farewell tour. It was in the 36-year-old's last tournament appearance that she scored probably the most memorable goal of her career:

She and Jill Ellis' other household-name stars will be stunned if they don't beat Thailand and possibly build a big goal-difference advantage.

New Zealand vs. the Netherlands

New Zealand enter their fifth Women's World Cup hoping to navigate their way past the group stage for the first time. The Netherlands are eighth in the FIFA rankings, 11 places ahead of the Football Ferns, and they won their last three friendly fixtures against Mexico, Chile and Australia by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is the only player to have scored in each of those warm-up fixtures. Journalist Kevin Beirne backed her to be De Oranje's top finisher should they find their rhythm in France:

The player herself issued a rallying call before the opening match against New Zealand, who lost their final warm-up fixture 1-0 to Wales:

The Netherlands made it to the round of 16 four years ago at the last World Cup, and their current form suggests they could be capable of beating Canada to first place in Group E.

Chile vs. Sweden

Sweden have had a difficult time getting away from the United States in recent World Cups. However, they've still managed to make it past the group stage in all but one of their seven World Cup appearances, via Fox (U.S. only):

They open against Chile, ranked 30 places below them at 39th and the likely contenders for third place along with Thailand.

The South Americans beat Australia 3-2 in November but have since gone on a nine-match winless run. Sweden have won their last two games in friendlies against Austria (2-0) and South Korea (1-0) in April and May, respectively, and have an outside chance of beating the U.S. to the Group F summit.