Germany vs. Spain: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Germany prepare to face Spain in the second game of Group B at the 2019 Women's World Cup, with the winner sure to be big favourites to top the group.

Germany and Spain collide as joint-leaders of their pool after beating respective Matchday 1 opponents China and South Africa. However, favourites Germany didn't impress as expected in a slim 1-0 win over China and will be wary of the team that always looked to be their greatest threat to finishing first in the group.

Spain converted two penalties as they eased South Africa aside 3-1 in Le Havre, but they know they must win on Matchday 2 to stand a realistic chance of top of the order.

Germany are clear favourites to live up to their billing as one of the top tournament contenders, while La Roja go in search of an early upset in just their second World Cup finals appearance.

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC red button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Odds

Germany: 4-5

Draw: 13-5

Spain: 3-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

There's little comparing these two teams in terms of World Cup pedigree considering Spain made their finals debut in Canada four years ago, while Die Nationalelf have competed in each of the seven previous contests.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany looked rather rusty in their opening win over China, who came to France ranked 16th in the world. Spain sit three positions higher, and they've assembled a four-match unbeaten run in preparation to take on the world No. 2.

Germany haven't lost a match since March 2018, winning 11 times and drawing twice since then. They've been dominant in that time, though Giulia Gwinn's strike from outside the box was all that separated them from China, via Fox (U.S. only):

Voss-Tecklenburg didn't sound convinced by the performance in her post-match comments:

These two teams met in November and played out a scoreless draw. However, it could be a key factor that Germany have played five matches to date since then, while Spain have played 11 times in the same window.

Jennifer Hermoso scored twice from the spot to nudge Spain past South Africa, clinching a World Cup first for her country in the process, per Squawka:

That result also happened to be Spain's first victory at a Women's World Cup finals after they drew once and lost twice in 2015.

Germany started their last World Cup with a win before drawing against Norway in their second group game, and Spain will hope for a repeat or better when they clash.