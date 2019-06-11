Brazil vs. Ireland: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

AVIGNON, FRANCE - JUNE 01: The trophy is seen on the pitch as Brazil sing their national anthem before kick off during the Final of the Toulon Tournament between France and Brazil at the Parc des Sports Avignon on June 1, 2014 in Avignon, France. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Brazil will take on the Republic of Ireland in the second semi-final of the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Wednesday.

The Selecao are the second-most successful nation at the Toulon Tournament behind hosts France, but they have not won the title since 2014.

The winners of the clash at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne will take on either Japan or Mexico in the final.

                   

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Free Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

            

Brazil were a force to be reckoned with in the group stage as they scored 13 unanswered goals.

Guatemala and France were beaten 4-0 apiece, before Brazil finished off the group with a 5-0 thrashing of Qatar:

The Selecao have three players who have scored more than one goal at the tournament; Matheus Cunha has three, while Mateus Vital and Paulinho have netted two apiece.

Cunha, 20, has come into the tournament on the back of a strong first season with RB Leipzig, in which he scored nine goals.

Among them was this goal-of-the-season contender against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga:

As for their opponents, Ireland topped Group C ahead of fellow semi-finalists Mexico, courtesy of a 4-1 win over China PR, a 0-0 draw with El Tri and a 1-0 victory against Bahrain.

Unlike those they faced in their group, Brazil's squad is packed with talent, perhaps more so than other team at the tournament.

The Selecao are a cut above the opposition Ireland have faced thus far, and they should be capable of securing a comfortable victory on their way to the final.

                

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Republic of Ireland

