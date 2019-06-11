Brazil vs. Ireland: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Brazil will take on the Republic of Ireland in the second semi-final of the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Wednesday.

The Selecao are the second-most successful nation at the Toulon Tournament behind hosts France, but they have not won the title since 2014.

The winners of the clash at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne will take on either Japan or Mexico in the final.

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Free Sports (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Brazil were a force to be reckoned with in the group stage as they scored 13 unanswered goals.

Guatemala and France were beaten 4-0 apiece, before Brazil finished off the group with a 5-0 thrashing of Qatar:

The Selecao have three players who have scored more than one goal at the tournament; Matheus Cunha has three, while Mateus Vital and Paulinho have netted two apiece.

Cunha, 20, has come into the tournament on the back of a strong first season with RB Leipzig, in which he scored nine goals.

Among them was this goal-of-the-season contender against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga:

As for their opponents, Ireland topped Group C ahead of fellow semi-finalists Mexico, courtesy of a 4-1 win over China PR, a 0-0 draw with El Tri and a 1-0 victory against Bahrain.

Unlike those they faced in their group, Brazil's squad is packed with talent, perhaps more so than other team at the tournament.

The Selecao are a cut above the opposition Ireland have faced thus far, and they should be capable of securing a comfortable victory on their way to the final.

Prediction: Brazil 3-1 Republic of Ireland