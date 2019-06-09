Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Italy caused the first shock of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a late 2-1 win over Australia on Sunday.

The Italians grabbed the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the Matildas failed to defend a set piece.

Elsewhere, Brazil won their opener with ease, defeating Jamaica 3-0 in Group C.

The evening match sees England and Scotland begin their campaigns in a fascinating British clash.

Sunday's Results



Australia 1-2 Italy

Brazil 3-0 Jamaica

England vs. Scotland (Local 6 p.m./5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET)

Sunday Recap



Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Australia's players were on their knees at the final whistle as the Italians danced with delight in Valenciennes.

Italy had surprised spectators with the quality of their play and Australia appeared jaded in the opening match.

The Europeans are appearing in their first World Cup finals for 20 years and they provided a performance to be proud of.

Italy had two goals ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee, and it seemed it would be Australia's day.

Australian legend Tim Cahill had wished the Matildas well on Twitter at the start of the game:

Sam Kerr saw her penalty saved after 22 minutes by Italy goalkeeper Laura Giulliani, but the Juventus stopper could not hold the ball, allowing the taker to poke home the rebound.

The Aussies were comfortable in possession, playing their usual brand of progressive football, but they lacked a threat in the final third.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Italy continued to put their foot down on the accelerator in the second half. A reward for their effort was well deserved as Barbara Bonansea grabbed the equaliser shortly before the hour mark.

It was the Italians who went chasing a winner, and a set piece in the final seconds created a dramatic finale.

A free kick was swung into the box and Bonansea met the ball at the far post to head home the winner.

OptaJoe tweeted about the breathtaking moment:

Brazil had a comfortable start to the World Cup as they scored three without reply.

Jamaica were no match for the Brazilians from the early stages, and the deadlock was broken by Cristiane after 15 minutes.

The forward added two further goals in the second half to claim her hat-trick, giving her country the early lead at the top of the group standings.