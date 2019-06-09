Canada vs. Cameroon: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Canada begin their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign against Cameroon in Group E on Monday.

The Canadians are ranked No. 5 in the world and are tipped to perform well in France.

Cameroon are rank outsiders and could struggle in the game at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 9 p.m. (local), 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV: FS1 (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK), TSN (Canada)

Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra App, Fox, fuboTV (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), TSN GO (Canada)

Odds: Canada 1-6, Cameroon 22-1, draw 13-2 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Canada will expect to cruise through the group stage with the objective of claiming top spot ahead of the Netherlands.

Veteran forward Christine Sinclair, who is in her 19th year as a full international, will skipper Kenneth Heiner-Moller's team in France.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

According to Neil Davidson of CBC, Heiner-Moller believes his players are ready for action but are staying relaxed.

"This happens every four years so if you're not excited, there's something's wrong. But then also making sure that this is an energy we need to keep hopefully for a long period of time. And not coming into this match like tense, but definitely excited.

"And that's a balance we need to find. We have some players who have [done it] numerous times so they know and they speak to some of the less experienced players once in a while, so I am not doing a lot. The players are doing more than I am."

Heiner-Moller has experience at the finals, coaching Denmark at the 2007 World Cup.

Sinclair's presence and performance will be vital for Canada, and she is only three goals short of Abby Wambach's international scoring record. Wambach hit the back of the net 184 times for the United States, and this tournament could see Sinclair pass that total.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cameroon are set to feature in their second World Cup and impressed in Canada in 2015, making it to the round of 16.

However, there's a gulf in class between the sides, and the African nation would likely be delighted with a point against a strong opponent.