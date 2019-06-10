Belgium vs. Scotland: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Scotland will face their hardest challenge of Euro 2020 qualifying yet on Tuesday, when they will be on the road against Group I favourites Belgium.

The Red Devils have won all three of their qualifying matches, including a simple 3-0 triumph over Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Scots, meanwhile, had to dig deep to see off Cyprus, with Oliver Burke bagging a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Hampden Park. Scotland have six points from three matches and are tied with Russia in the group, three points behind Belgium.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) have installed Belgium as the clear 1-7 favourites in Tuesday's match, while Scotland carry odds of 18-1. A draw comes in at 13-2. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, with coverage available via Sky Main Event and ESPN 3.

These two teams met in a friendly after last year's FIFA World Cup, and Belgium took full advantage of Scottish mistakes and romped to a 4-0 win:

It was the type of clinical performance we've come to expect from manager Roberto Martinez's side, who are bursting with individual quality and have shown it so far in qualifying.

Dries Mertens and Timothy Castagne gave the Red Devils an early two-goal lead over Kazakhstan on Saturday, and Romelu Lukaku got on the board in the second half.

The Manchester United man has a remarkable record for his national team:

The Belgians could have scored more, but they opted to conserve energy and cruise to the finish line instead.

Scotland struggled on Saturday, although they did eventually bag the win against minnows Cyprus. Andrew Robertson got the opener, but Ioannis Kousoulos scored with a header in the final minutes, seemingly earning the visitors a late point. However, Burke came off the bench to score the winner:

Per sports writer Graham Spiers, it was nearly a damaging setback:

The Scots are expected to battle it out with Russia for second place in Group I, and they can't afford to drop any points against the smaller teams in the section. Cyprus and San Marino have to be beaten, as it will be nearly impossible to grab any points against the Belgians.

The Red Devils bagged 28 out of a possible 30 points in World Cup qualifying, and they have already convincingly beaten Russia 3-1. They have a clear edge in talent over the other teams, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku in the squad.

The next generation of superstars also looks promising. Atalanta's Castagne was a surprise starter on Saturday and impressed greatly, and Youri Tielemans will be another one to watch on Tuesday.

Robertson and Scott McTominay are the standouts for the visitors, and they will have to be at their best to have any chance of upsetting Belgium.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Scotland