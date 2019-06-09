Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and Times for Sunday Group Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup continues on Sunday in France, with England set to face Scotland in Group D in the day's most anticipated clash.

Group C also begins, as Australia take on Italy and Brazil play Jamaica.

The English start the tournament as one of the favourites after winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. However, the Scots will be motivated to cause a shock against their British rivals on their World Cup debut.

Sunday's TV Schedule and Predictions

Australia vs. Italy, 7 a.m. (ET)/ 12 p.m. (BST), Fox (U.S.)/BBC Red Button (UK)—2-1

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. (ET)/2:30 p.m. (BST), Fox (U.S.)/BBC Red Button (UK)—3-0

England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (BST), Fox (U.S.)/BBC One (UK)—1-1

Live-stream links: NBC Sports Live Extra App, Fox, fuboTV, BBC iPlayer

For the bracket predictor, visit the FIFA website.

Sunday Preview

The UK will be at a standstill when England and Scotland cross swords.

The natural enemies have provided many sporting showcases throughout history, and the pair are set to square off on the biggest stage in women's football for the first time.

Scotland's squad is packed with rising stars desperate to make a name for themselves.

Ideally, England would have liked to have avoided Scotland in their opener, but Phil Neville's team will attempt to stamp their authority on their opponents at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

England provided footage of their training ahead of the match:

The English have formidable strength and depth, and in Lucy Bronze, they have one of the best players in the world.

However, Caroline Weir is one of Manchester City's most consistent performers and will provide quality for the Scots.

The action in Group C kicks off when Australia play Italy in the first match of the day.

Italy are featuring in their first women's World Cup since 1999 and face a stiff test against the Matildas, who are ranked No. 6 in the world.

Jamaica are set to make their debut in the tournament finals when they battle Brazil.

Despite their standing in the men's game, the Brazilians are not one of the favourites in France. They are ranked No. 10 in the world and could struggle to emerge from the group stage.