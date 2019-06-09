Mexico vs. Ecuador: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico will play Ecuador in an international friendly at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Both nations are preparing for upcoming tournaments, with the Mexicans set to feature at the Gold Cup and the Ecuadorians getting ready for the Copa America.

El Tri have recovered their form after a poor end to 2018, but Ecuador have failed to win in their last three.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m. (ET)/12 a.m (BST) Monday morning

TV: Univision

Stream: Univision NOW, FuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Mexico 27-25, Ecuador 131-50, draw 247-100 (via VegasInsider.com)

Preview

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

After failing to receive their usual invitation to the Copa, Mexico will be fully focussed on achieving success at the expanded Gold Cup.

Dallas will help the Mexicans acclimatise to the United States, with El Tri familiar with games played across the border.

The Gold Cup will once again be on U.S. soil, with matches also set to be played in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Mexico have won the competition on seven occasions and they will want to reclaim the trophy from the U.S. defending champions.

Gerardo Martino's men have looked in good shape in 2019. International friendly victories over Chile and Paraguay were followed by a 3-1 win over Venezuela.

10 goals across the last three encounters has underpinned Mexico's intent to attack at the Gold Cup.

Martin Mejia/Associated Press

Ecuador will provide a test for Mexico, but the South Americans have not recently been at their best.

The nation ended eighth in CONMEBOL group qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, earning just six wins in 18 games.

With captain Antonio Valencia ageing and ready to depart Manchester United after being released by the Red Devils, Ecuador will soon be searching for fresh leadership from within their ranks.

La Tricolor have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only once in their last three games.

Mexico have the forward-line threat to put Ecaudor to the sword in Texas, and Martino will expect his team to put on a show before their tournament exploits.

Ecuador will have few expectations for their Copa adventures, and will be satisfied with containment during their forthcoming schedule.