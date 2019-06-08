Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat 'Expected' to Check in with Rockets About PG

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

If the Houston Rockets want to move on from Chris Paul this offseason, the Miami Heat could present them with a possible trade option.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "expected" to check in on the Rockets' available players, including Paul, P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the Rockets will be open for business this summer, taking offers for anyone on their roster. The likelihood of James Harden being moved is considered "extremely limited," but no one is off the table after another playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Jackson did note he doesn't see an ideal match between the two teams in a potential trade.

One major hurdle for the Heat if they want Paul is the salary cap. They could have up to $140.9 million in contracts on the books if Hassan Whiteside ($27 million) and Goran Dragic ($19.2 million) opt in to their deals for 2019-20, per Basketball Insiders.

The Heat could try to entice Houston in making a deal for Paul by offering some of their bad contracts for the nine-time All-Star. Paul is guaranteed $79.9 million over the next two years with a player option worth $44.2 million in 2021-22.

Given the limited financial flexibility for both Miami and Houston, it would make sense for them to attempt to come together on a deal. If nothing else, it would allow them to shake up their rosters in an effort to avoid stagnating after both disappointed this season in very different ways.