Brazil Dominate Qatar 5-0 in Group Play at 2019 Toulon Tournament

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Brazil cruised to a 5-0 victory over Qatar at the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Saturday.

The Brazilians made it 13 goals in three games in Group B as they qualified for the knockout phase.

Qatar ended their campaign bottom of the group, failing to score or collect a point from their matches.

Brazil are chasing a ninth success at the Toulon, reaffirming their tremendous pedigree at the competition in France.

Recap

There was little doubt Brazil's under-22 unit would continue their perfect record at the Toulon against an inferior opponent.

Qatar's youngsters are working towards inclusion in the senior squad when their nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but there's a huge gulf at youth level.

Brazil's full international side could only beat Qatar 2-0 in Brasilia on Thursday in an international friendly, but the youth team made short work of their under-23 opponents at the Stade Jules Ladoumegue.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a calm and composed finish.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Corinthians attacker Mateus Vital made it 2-0 just three minutes later. The Qataris could not cope as the Brazilians outplayed them.

Paulinho's effort pushed the score out to 3-0 before the interval, and the points were more than secure at half-time.

The football lesson for Qatar continued in the second half, as Brazil were imperious and outstanding in possession.

Qatar could not retain the ball, and Paulinho grabbed his brace with 14 minutes remaining.

The Selecao took their foot off the gas with the win in the bag, but there was time for Cunha to score his second after 83 minutes.

Brazil have not conceded a goal in the group stage and will be one of the favourites to make it to the final after displaying world-class consistency.