Spain Convert 2 Penalties in 3-1 Win over South Africa at 2019 Women's World Cup

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Spain opened their 2019 Women's World Cup with a 3-1 win over newcomers South Africa, in part thanks to two late controversial penalties. The win was their first ever at the tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana gave Banyana Banyana the lead after 25 minutes, and despite tons of possession, Spain barely created chances for an equaliser. Two penalty decisions inside the final 20 minutes turned the match on its head, however, with Jennifer Hermoso converting both. Nothando Vilakazi was sent off as a result of the second penalty, due to a decision from the video assistant referee.

Lucia Garcia added a third goal to secure the win.

La Roja and South Africa are looking to qualify from Group B, in which Germany are favoured to advance as the group winners. Die Nationalelf beat China 1-0 earlier on Saturday.

Spain started the match as favourites and immediately seized possession, hoping to use quick ball movement to pull the South African defenders out of position.

Vicky Losada pulled a shot wide after a dangerous corner, and Maria Leon went close with a free-kick, angling her curling effort just over the bar. Vilakazi also had a good opportunity with a free-kick, but Leon intervened before the ball could cross the line.

Per football writer Kieran Theivam, Banyana Banyana were doing a fine job absorbing the pressure:

Amanda Sampedro fluffed a volley, which harmlessly bounced into the arms of Andile Dlamini, but outside of that effort, the stopper had little to do in the first half.

And with South Africa growing in confidence, the Spanish defence started to show signs of cracking. After 25 minutes, Kgatlana gave the debutants a shock lead, finding the net with an excellent effort from outside the box:

La Roja's answer was a harmless Hermoso header that barely troubled Dlamini. Spain continued to prod, without ever putting the Banyana Banyana defence under real pressure.

Jan Aage Fjortoft couldn't believe the half-time score:

La Roja didn't change their tactics at the start of the second half, although they did bring on fresh faces in Aitana Bonmati and Garcia.

Hermoso threatened with a lofted effort that clipped the crossbar just minutes after the half kicked off, and Leon fired an effort straight at the goalkeeper. Kgatlana missed an excellent opportunity to double her team's lead on the other end of the pitch, with her shot letting her down.

Dlamini continued to rule the airspace in her box, drawing praise from fans:

La Roja barely created danger, but just past the midway point of the second half, Janine van Wyk handled the ball, and the referee pointed to the spot. Hermoso calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to tie things up.

The call seemed harsh, but Van Wyk's arm was raised:

La Roja had the ball in the net again just minutes later, only to be denied by the offside flag, with no VAR needed.

The VAR intervened when Vilakazi made contact with Garcia, however, and once again, the official awarded a controversial penalty. Vilakazi was also sent off for a second bookable offence, even though the contact appeared accidental.

Hermoso again converted, giving Spain the lead.

The second goal appeared to break South Africa's resolve, and Garcia added a third after 89 minutes, all but ending the contest.

What's Next?

Spain face Germany on Wednesday, and South Africa take on China on Thursday.