Klay Thompson: Injury 'Didn't Affect Me' in Warriors' Game 4 Loss vs. Raptors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said there were no lingering effects from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals during the Dubs' 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Friday night.

"It didn't affect me," Thompson told reporters. "Like I said before, it's the Finals. It's a long season. You play 100-plus games, you're going to be banged up. But you just got to dig deep. No one's going to feel sorry for you, so you just got to go out there, man up and play to the best of your ability."

Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 36 points Friday, and the Raptors now hold a 3-1 advantage in the championship series, putting them within one victory of the franchise's first NBA title.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kawhi's 'Eff-You' Threes Have Dubs' Dynasty on Brink

    Raptors took a page from Warriors book and roughed them up in the 3rd quarter

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi's 'Eff-You' Threes Have Dubs' Dynasty on Brink

    Raptors took a page from Warriors book and roughed them up in the 3rd quarter

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD (Calf) Still Not Ready to Play

    Durant tried to do ‘some stuff at practice’ on Thursday but ‘it didn’t work’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD (Calf) Still Not Ready to Play

    Durant tried to do ‘some stuff at practice’ on Thursday but ‘it didn’t work’

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi: 'I Don't Play Hero Basketball. I'm Not Playing for Fans'

    Leonard is focused only on winning

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi: 'I Don't Play Hero Basketball. I'm Not Playing for Fans'

    Leonard is focused only on winning

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors' Ugly Win Confirms This Is Their Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors' Ugly Win Confirms This Is Their Year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report