Klay Thompson: Injury 'Didn't Affect Me' in Warriors' Game 4 Loss vs. Raptors

Klay Thompson: Injury 'Didn't Affect Me' in Warriors' Game 4 Loss vs. RaptorsJune 8, 2019
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said there were no lingering effects from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals during the Dubs' 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Friday night.
"It didn't affect me," Thompson told reporters. "Like I said before, it's the Finals. It's a long season. You play 100-plus games, you're going to be banged up. But you just got to dig deep. No one's going to feel sorry for you, so you just got to go out there, man up and play to the best of your ability."
Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 36 points Friday, and the Raptors now hold a 3-1 advantage in the championship series, putting them within one victory of the franchise's first NBA title.
