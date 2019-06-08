Klay Thompson: Injury 'Didn't Affect Me' in Warriors' Game 4 Loss vs. Raptors

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said there were no lingering effects from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals during the Dubs' 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Friday night.

"It didn't affect me," Thompson told reporters. "Like I said before, it's the Finals. It's a long season. You play 100-plus games, you're going to be banged up. But you just got to dig deep. No one's going to feel sorry for you, so you just got to go out there, man up and play to the best of your ability."

Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 36 points Friday, and the Raptors now hold a 3-1 advantage in the championship series, putting them within one victory of the franchise's first NBA title.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.