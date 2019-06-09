Germany vs. Estonia: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany can take control of Group C in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers by beating Estonia at the Opel Arena in Mainz on Tuesday. Die Mannschaft have the players who can make it three wins from three in the group, with Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry the ones to watch.

With Bayern Munich duo goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and centre-back Niklas Sule underpinning things at the back, Germany won't be troubled by an Estonia team on a run of three defeats from the last five.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (Red Button). ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Germany: 1-25

Estonia: 100-1

Draw: 22-1

Sane has the pace, flair and eye for goal to quickly punish the Estonia defence, provided the 23-year-old isn't distracted by the growing saga regarding his club future. Bayern Munich remain keen on the Manchester City winger, even if the clubs are far apart in their respective valuations:

Die Roten likely want to pair Sane with Serge Gnabry on the flanks. The former Arsenal winger enjoyed a fine season in Munich, scoring 13 times and providing a further six assists.

Keeping the key danger men out wide supplied with chances won't be a problem for Germany as long as Kai Havertz is involved. The 19-year-old has been exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen this season:

Timo Werner will be expected to benefit from the many creators around him. The RB Leipzig forward relies on perceptive movement and excellent timing to get free inside the area.

Werner is coming off a campaign during which he scored 19 goals and supplied seven assists at club level. His ability to lead the line for his country can make Germany perhaps the biggest threat to not only qualify, but also to win the tournament in a year's time.

Expect Germany's ample array of attacking talent to quickly overwhelm an Estonia squad lacking for goals. Head coach Martin Reim's side was held to a goalless draw by Gibraltar in a friendly back in March, after losing its last qualifier 2-0 away to Northern Ireland.