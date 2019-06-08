Windhorst: Kevin Durant's Calf Injury Causing 'Frustration All Around' Warriors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

As the wait for Kevin Durant to return to the court continues, it doesn't sound the Golden State Warriors are counting on him coming back soon.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on SportsCenter after Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday that Durant's "body isn't ready" and there is "frustration all around" that the two-time Finals MVP is unable to play.



There was initially some hope Durant would be able to suit up against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. He tried to go through a workout Thursday, but ESPN's Jalen Rose reported on NBA Countdown that it "didn't go well on any level."

Durant's status is even more crucial now for the Warriors, who are on the brink of losing a postseason series for the first time since the 2016 Finals. They came up short in Game 4 with a 105-92 loss at Oracle Arena.

Golden State has been without Durant since May 8, when he strained his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He was averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field in 11 playoff games before the injury.

The Warriors have two days off before Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.