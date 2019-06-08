Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: 'I Don't Play Hero Basketball. I'm Not Playing for Fans'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 8, 2019

Kawhi Leonard is a man on a mission, and that mission is almost complete. 

Following his Toronto Raptors' 105-92 Game 4 win Friday night to take a 3-1 NBA Finals lead over the Golden State Warriors, the three-time All-Star bluntly described his mindset to ESPN's Doris Burke: 

Leonard may not care about his numbers, but his production has been indisputably dominant this postseason. Prior to his game-leading 36-point Game 4 performance, the 27-year-old was the second-leading scorer in these playoffs at 31.1 points per game. 

Outside of statistics, he has authored legendary moments such as the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA history to oust the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. 

Come Monday's Game 5, Leonard can win the ultimate prize. Should the Raptors beat Golden State once more, the franchise will claim its first-ever title. 

The title would be Leonard's second, as he won with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 while also claiming the Finals MVP. 

