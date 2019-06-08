Steve Kerr on Warriors' 3-1 NBA Finals Deficit: 'I Don't Think It's Daunting'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 7: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Four of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are down 3-1 to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals after dropping Game 4, 105-92 on Friday. One more loss will end their season. 

After the game, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr stayed calm and collected despite his team's 2018-19 campaign being on the brink.

"I don't think it's daunting at all," Kerr said in response to a question as to whether he felt that way regarding the 3-1 series deficit.

"We got to Toronto, and this is what we do for a living. We play basketball. We look forward to playing another basketball game in an exciting atmosphere—the ultimate test, NBA Finalsso I think we look at it as a challenge."

Kerr has led the Warriors back from a 3-1 deficit before, having done so in 2016 when the Warriors won three straight games to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Beating the Raptors will be tougher than taking down the Thunder, however. For starters, the Warriors were home for two of their three closing wins against Oklahoma City. To beat Toronto, Golden State will need to win two road games.

Still, that isn't an impossible task. Golden State beat Toronto 109-104 in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena, so it isn't as if the Raptors are invincible on their home floor.

Plus, Kerr told reporters before Game 4 that the team was hopeful that 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who has been out since Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with a right calf strain, could return for Game 5 of 6 of the NBA Finals.

Game 6 would be too late if the Raps win Game 5, but Durant has the benefit of a few days rest before the next NBA Finals matchup.

Toronto will host Golden State on Monday at 9 p.m. ET for the chance to win its first championship in franchise history.

