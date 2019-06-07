Women's World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

An overview of the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and South Korea, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

The opening ceremony of the 2019 FIFA's World Cup took place in France on Friday, with the action set to start as the hosts play South Korea.

The Paris crowd ramped up the anticipation and atmosphere as they were entertained by French singer Jain before the first game of the tournament.

The competition's official Twitter account thanked the performer.

A brief presentation of dancing and song was accompanied by a fly-past by the French military.

Broadcaster Toby Earle tweeted about the fanfare: 

Futball Select shared further highlights of the ceremony:

The United States enter the competition as holders and the No. 1 ranked team in the world.

Germany, England and France will all have excellent opportunities to win the competition on European soil, but the Stars and Stripes will expect to retain their title.

The final will be held on July 7 in Lyon.

Related

    Man Utd Agree to Sign Daniel James

    Swansea winger is heading to Old Trafford

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Agree to Sign Daniel James

    Swansea winger is heading to Old Trafford

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Women’s World Cup Rankings 👑

    Who's taking home the trophy?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Women’s World Cup Rankings 👑

    Who's taking home the trophy?

    Richard Laverty
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Insider: Spurs Think Eriksen Could Stay

    • Midfielder will be offered big wages • Release clause may be included • Late La Liga window a problem

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Insider: Spurs Think Eriksen Could Stay

    • Midfielder will be offered big wages • Release clause may be included • Late La Liga window a problem

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Barcelona's '90s-Inspired Third Kit Leaks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona's '90s-Inspired Third Kit Leaks

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines