Women's World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The opening ceremony of the 2019 FIFA's World Cup took place in France on Friday, with the action set to start as the hosts play South Korea.

The Paris crowd ramped up the anticipation and atmosphere as they were entertained by French singer Jain before the first game of the tournament.

The competition's official Twitter account thanked the performer.

A brief presentation of dancing and song was accompanied by a fly-past by the French military.

Broadcaster Toby Earle tweeted about the fanfare:

Futball Select shared further highlights of the ceremony:

The United States enter the competition as holders and the No. 1 ranked team in the world.

Germany, England and France will all have excellent opportunities to win the competition on European soil, but the Stars and Stripes will expect to retain their title.

The final will be held on July 7 in Lyon.