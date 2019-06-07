Women's World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Women's World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter ReactionJune 7, 2019
The opening ceremony of the 2019 FIFA's World Cup took place in France on Friday, with the action set to start as the hosts play South Korea.
The Paris crowd ramped up the anticipation and atmosphere as they were entertained by French singer Jain before the first game of the tournament.
The competition's official Twitter account thanked the performer.
FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC
Thank you for an incredible performance, @Jainmusic! #DareToShine https://t.co/UCz0rItJJs
A brief presentation of dancing and song was accompanied by a fly-past by the French military.
Broadcaster Toby Earle tweeted about the fanfare:
Toby Earle @TobyonTV
A French Air Force acrobatic team did an unexpected flyover at the #FIFAWWC opening ceremony & Gabby Logan called them the ‘Rouge Arrows’. Terrific stuff
Futball Select shared further highlights of the ceremony:
Futball Select @futballselect
#FIFAWWC Opening Ceremony was Lit ! #DareToShine https://t.co/DLAgB0YYTk
The United States enter the competition as holders and the No. 1 ranked team in the world.
Germany, England and France will all have excellent opportunities to win the competition on European soil, but the Stars and Stripes will expect to retain their title.
The final will be held on July 7 in Lyon.
