Mexico vs. China PR: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Group C of the 2019 Toulon Tournament will be decided on Sunday, as Mexico take on China with a ticket for the knockout stages on the line.

El Tri share the lead with Ireland after two matches, having beaten Bahrain and drawn with the Irish. They sit one point ahead of China, who lost to Ireland but beat Bahrain by the same 4-1 scoreline.

The top-ranked team in Group C will advance to the knockout stages, while the best second-placed team of all the groups will also make it through. That means Mexico will advance if they beat China, regardless of the other results.

The second-placed teams in Groups A and B―Portugal in the former, and France and Guatemala in the latter―can't finish with a higher total than six points, meaning none of these teams can match Mexico's point total if they beat China on Sunday.

El Tri haven't played great so far in the tournament, doing just enough to edge past Bahrain and playing out a scoreless draw against Ireland. Ismael Govea and Jairo Torres have scored the team's two goals.

Here are the highlights from the win over Bahrain, courtesy of beIN Sports' official YouTube channel:

The Chinese beat Bahrain 4-1, with star forward Shan Huanhuan bagging a brace. They lost to Ireland by the same scoreline, however, highlighting their defensive struggles.

El Tri made it to the final of the tournament last year, but that squad boasted two special talents in Diego Lainez and Eduardo Aguirre. This year's team lacks top-end talent, and it has shown on the pitch.

In Erick Aguirre and Govea, the defence has some solid players, and Alan Mozo made a great impression in the win over Bahrain. El Tri should be able to lean on those players to keep China from scoring, while letting Torres go to work in the search for goals.

Mexico will need to play with more intensity than they showed against Ireland, but if they do, a spot in the semi-finals is theirs for the taking.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 China