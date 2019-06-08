Portugal vs. Netherlands: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for UEFA Nations League

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Portugal and the Netherlands will meet on Sunday in the first ever UEFA Nations League final.

The Netherlands made it to showpiece after a dramatic win over England on Thursday, as they won 3-1 after extra time, continuing their resurgence under the guidance of manager Ronald Koeman.

Standing in their way in the final will be Portugal, who will provide a massive challenge. Not only will they be well backed as the host nation, they have a red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line; he grabbed a wonderful hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland.

Read on for all the key details ahead of Sunday's showdown, including the latest odds on the game, the viewing information and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Portugal win (8/5)

Draw (23/10)

Netherlands win (21/10)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. (UK), 2:45 p.m. (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

Having failed to qualify for the previous two major tournaments, Dutch football reached a nadir in recent years. On the evidence of their performances in the Nations League, they are on their way back ahead of the UEFA European Championships next summer.

In the win over England they were not at their best for long spells. Still, there was a resilience among the players, as they fought back after Marcus Rashford's early penalty and took the game away from the Three Lions in extra time.

The spirit of the side is something Koeman praised after the match on social media:

While the Netherlands have arguably the best defender in the world in their side in Virgil van Dijk, in Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, they have two extraordinary prospects within the spine of the team.

De Ligt made amends for an early error with an equalising goal against the Three Lions, while De Jong's midfield mastery was key in the Dutch applying pressure to the England defence. Bleacher Report's Dean Jones had high praise for the latter, who is moving to Barcelona this summer:

If they are going to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to find a way of containing Ronaldo, as the Juventus forward dominated the Swiss defence in the semi-final.

The forward played with a sense of freedom, wandering around the final third and picking the ball up in some deeper positions.

However, as is so often the case with the Portuguese, he did his best work in front of goal. The 34-year-old scored a stunning free-kick in the first period and after the Swiss had worked their way back into the game, he fired home twice in quick succession in the second half to kill the game.

Here's his first goal of the night:

Per OptaJoe, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man has made a habit out of netting hat-tricks for club and country:

Van Dijk and De Ligt will have a job on their hands to stop Ronaldo, not to mention the myriad of attacking players available to Portugal, with Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes also set to start the game.

While the Netherlands are dynamic, physical and technically gifted, Portugal are a tough nut to crack under Santos and in Ronaldo, they possess the ultimate big-game player. In an edgy game, the home side will battle to victory.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands