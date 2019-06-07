Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Liverpool, England Captaincy Ambition

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his ambition to wear the captain's armband of both sides over the course of his career.

The 20-year-old spoke to Reds legend Jamie Carragher as part of a Sky Sports documentary about him.

Per MailOnline's Nathan Salt, Alexander-Arnold told Carragher he wants to achieve a great deal with club and country:

"I am fortunate to have the people around me who understand the balance between letting me get comfortable, praising me too much and feeding that hunger that needs to be there in terms of wanting to strive to be better, wanting to be one of the best players in the world, the best righ- back in the world, being the first name on the teamsheet, wanting to be Liverpool captain, wanting to be England captain.

"That's the main thing for me. It's not selfishness to think this is what I have done it is about what the team has done and is doing. It is we and not I. We have achieved things as a team.

"To be recognised as one of the best in the world you have to have silverware behind you. That's important to us as a team to be recognised as one of the best."

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on June 1 to crown an excellent season for him and the team.

Goal's Jack Sear predicted the youngster could become a captain at Anfield in the future:

Despite his age, he is already a key part of Jurgen Klopp's team and has made 85 senior appearances for the Reds.

Having started both Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last year and this season's win against Spurs, he created history in the competition:

Alexander-Arnold was not only a regular fixture in a defence that conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League, along with fellow full-back Andy Robertson he also contributed a great deal going forward thanks to his outstanding delivery.

In his last 10 appearances of the season, he contributed nine assists in all competitions.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien put his domestic efforts in impressive context:

He looks set to be a stalwart for Liverpool for many years to come, and he'll likely add plenty of caps to the five he has for England's senior side, too.

With his maturity and level-headed temperament, he may well achieve his ambition of captaining one of or both sides one day.