NBA Finals 2019: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Raptors vs. Warriors Game

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the unusual position of being down early in a series, trailing the Toronto Raptors 2-1 heading into a pivotal Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Friday.

The Warriors will be getting some help, though. Head coach Steve Kerr announced on Thursday that Klay Thompson will be back for Game 4 after sitting Game 3 with a hamstring injury.

Kevin Durant, however, will not be ready to go as he continues to deal with a calf strain.

Thompson's return is huge for Golden State, especially Stephen Curry, who clearly needed help on the offensive end despite a playoff career-high 47 points in a 123-109 Game 3 loss.

With Thompson back, here is how the odds for Game 4 and the rest of the series shape up:

NBA Finals Game 4 Odds (via FanDuel)



Moneyline

Warriors (-190, bet $100 to win $52.63)

Raptors (+160, bet $100 to win $160)

Spread

Warriors (-4.5)

Raptors (+4.5)

Series Odds

Props (via FanDuel)

Top Points Scorer

Stephen Curry: -170

Kawhi Leonard: +145

Klay Thompson: +2900

Pascal Siakam: +3100

Kyle Lowry: +9500

Curry is coming off a career-best game and has led the scoring in two of the first three Finals games thus far, with Leonard taking the other.

Thompson's return means that Curry will not have to take as many shots as he did in Game 3, and the two should be able to split scoring duties. That is not to say that Curry cannot do it again, but he won't have to try to do it all, so that should be factored.

Leonard, while he has gotten help in a few games here and there, is the perennial go-to guy for the Raptors' scoring.

He is averaging 30.9 points per game in the playoffs—more than Curry or Thompson. He has scored 23, 24, and 30 this series, and Golden State has not shown any signs of being able to slow him down. He is the best bet to go with here.

Klay Thompson Total Points

Over: 17.5 (-125)

Under: 17.5 (+100)

Ben Margot/Associated Press

This one is hard to predict because nobody is quite sure just how hampered Thompson may be by his hamstring.

If Kerr did not think Thompson was healthy enough to play in Game 3, it is hard to imagine he would change course for Game 4.

Of course, the Warriors now trail the series, so the circumstances are different. Curry desperately needed some help on offense, so Thompson should get his chances to shine. He is averaging 19.5 points per game this postseason and scored 21 and 24, respectively, in his two games these NBA Finals, so the over looks like an enticing bet.

Kyle Lowry Made Threes

Over: 2.5 (-106)

Under: 2.5 (-128)

Lowry came up huge from beyond the arc in Game 3, sinking 5-of-9 3-pointers. He is shooting 37 percent on about six 3-point attempts per game in the postseason.

Lowry has been inconsistent in the NBA Finals, though, shooting 1-of-5 in Game 1 and 3-of-7 in the second game before finding his stroke Wednesday. The attempts will certainly be there, but his inconsistency may mean going with the under.

Prediction

Warriors 116, Raptors 110

The Warriors cannot afford to lose both games at home, and with Thompson back, they manage to even the series before heading back to Toronto for Game 5. The Raptors will manage to keep the game close, though, but not close enough to cover the 4.5 points they will be receiving.

