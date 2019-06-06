Kyle Lowry: Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens Shouldn't Be Part of NBA After Push

Joseph Zucker
June 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors complains to referee Marc Davis #8 after being pushed by Warriors minority investor Mark Stevens (blue shirt, seated) in the second half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. According to to the Warriors, Stevens will not be in attendance for the remainder of the NBA Finals as they look further into the incident. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry wants the Golden State Warriors to go a step further when it comes to minority owner Mark Stevens.

"I think more should be done," Lowry said Thursday, per USA Today's Dan Wolken. "He’s not a good look for the ownership group here. I know Joe Lacob. A guy like that showing his true colors shouldn't be part of our league."

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reported the Warriors banned Stevens from attending any 2019 NBA Finals games and suspended him from team-related activities indefinitely after he shoved Lowry in Golden State's 123-109 defeat Wednesday.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Lowry chased after a loose ball and dove into a row of courtside seats. As Lowry was regaining his footing to return to the court, Stevens shoved him in the shoulder.

Lowry told reporters Stevens cursed at him during the brief exchange as well.

Many, including former NBA veterans Richard Jefferson and Jay Williams, noted how Lowry's reaction helped avoid what could've been a more serious situation:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James echoed a similar point in an Instagram post.

"Just think to yourself, what if [Lowry] would have reacted and put his hands back on him," James wrote. "You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself."

The identity of the fan was unknown until Axios' Ina Fried reported Thursday that Stevens was the man in question. Stevens is a venture capitalist who joined the Warriors' ownership group in August 2013.

The Finals will remain at Oracle Arena for Game 4 on Friday. Should the series require at least six games, the teams will return to the Bay Area for Game 6 on June 13.

