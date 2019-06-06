NBA Rumors: Dwight Powell Expected to Opt in on $10.2M Contract with Mavericks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell is reportedly planning to exercise a player option in his four-year, $37.3 million contract to remain with the Mavs for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported the update Thursday and noted Powell will look to sign an extension with the organization sometime after July 5.

