NBA Rumors: Dwight Powell Expected to Opt in on $10.2M Contract with Mavericks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell gestures toward his team's bench after dunking during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in New York. The Mavericks won 114-90. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell is reportedly planning to exercise a player option in his four-year, $37.3 million contract to remain with the Mavs for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported the update Thursday and noted Powell will look to sign an extension with the organization sometime after July 5.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

