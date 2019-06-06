Report: Daniel James to Undergo Manchester United Medical Ahead of £18M Move

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Daniel James is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Manchester United on Thursday before sealing an £18 million move to Old Trafford from Swansea City.

According to Sky Sports News, the fee includes an up-front payment of £15 million, plus £3 million in add-ons.

Assuming all goes well with the medical, James looks set to be United's first signing of the summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts to rebuild his struggling squad.

Per Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, United were not the only club interested in 21-year-old James:

The Welshman enjoyed a breakout season with Swansea in the Championship in 2018-19, making 33 appearances while netting four goals and providing seven assists.

His most notable attribute is his electric pace, and he is also incredibly versatile, able to play in multiple attacking positions on either flank and through the middle:

A move to United will be a big step up for James, who has only played one season as a first-team regular in the second tier.

Red Devils fans cannot expect him to immediately make consistent contributions in the Premier League, but his huge potential makes him an exciting signing for United.

James' imminent move to United also signals a potential change in transfer policy for the Manchester giants.

In recent windows, United have spent big money on established players like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Fred and Paul Pogba without seeming to have a coherent plan as to how they will all fit into the squad.

It is not a policy that has worked very well. Barely any of United's recent signings can be said to have been unqualified successes.

The signing of James, meanwhile, would point to a strategy of spending less money on young players with great potential, who Solskjaer will be able to mould into a coherent, and hopefully successful, side.