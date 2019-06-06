Chris Sale: Red Sox Hoped Craig Kimbrel Would Return Before Signing with Cubs

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Craig Kimbrel helped the Boston Red Sox win a World Series last year, and some of his former teammates were hoping he would re-sign with the defending champions before he ultimately chose the Chicago Cubs.

"I think we all were [holding out hope he would come back]," Chris Sale said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "You look at his body of work and he's as solid as it gets as a pitcher and a person. I think everybody in here would have liked to have him back, but we understand it. I’m just happy he's back in the game and able to go out there to start dominating again."

The Cubs hope Kimbrel does just that after they signed him to a three-year, $43 million deal with a fourth-year option, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

