Draymond Green: Everyone Wants to See Warriors Lose; Plans to Win Next 3

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 5, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Harvey Dent said in The Dark Knight that you either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain.

The Golden State Warriors have lived long enough to become the NBA's villains after making the Finals five straight years with three championships mixed in.

Hence, Dubs forward Draymond Green is acutely aware that few people want to see his team beat the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, a point he mentioned after his team's 123-109 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday:

Green is clearly focused on the task at hand, however, and noted his team's plans moving forward:

      

That plan will be far easier if Kevin Durant (strained right calf) and Klay Thompson (hamstring injury) can return for Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Oracle Arena.

Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he'll "know more in the morning" regarding his Friday availability.

Thompson is more likely to play: He was active Wednesday but didn't take the court. Another two days of rest could have him back and good to go. If Durant and Thompson are in the mix, the Warriors should be favored to win the series.

If that's the case, then fans in 47 of 50 states may not be too happy. BetOnline posted an infographic of teams each state is rooting for during the NBA Finals before the series began:

Perhaps the Warriors don't have many backers outside California, Hawaii and Nevada, but it's doubtful Golden State cares too much, especially with a fourth title in five years on the line.

The Warriors will need to do something they have never done before to accomplish that, however, and that's overcome a series deficit to take down the NBA Finals. Toronto leads Golden State 2-1 in the best-of-seven series and took back home-court advantage with the Wednesday win.

