Report: Warriors 'Prefer' Klay Thompson Sits Out Game 3 with Hamstring Injury

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly undecided about whether Klay Thompson will suit up for Game 3.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the team would "prefer" the guard rest his injured hamstring, which caused him to leave Game 2 early. However, Thompson has "continued to lobby them on playing tonight."

The Warriors head into Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors tied 1-1 in the NBA Finals.

Golden State could risk another loss with Thompson and Kevin Durant resting before bringing their stars back closer to full strength later in the series.

The guard was at his best in Game 2 before the injury, scoring 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. He was eventually forced to leave with what was diagnosed as a hamstring strain, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson gave him positive news after the game, but it can't necessarily be trusted.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half dead, and he would say he would be fine," Kerr joked, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. "We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don't know what that means going forward."

The Warriors could survive without him, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins capable of picking up the slack. However, it will make things much tougher against Kawhi Leonard and company.

Klay averaged 21.5 points per game in the regular season and is now averaging 19.5 points per game in the playoffs.

Considering his impact on the court, Golden State's decision regarding Thompson could help decide the outcome of the NBA Finals.