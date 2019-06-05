Shamar Nicholson Leads Jamaica to 1-0 Win over United States in Gold Cup Tune-Up

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States men's national team looks on before their international friendly match against Costa Rica at Avaya Stadium on February 2, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The United States men's national team suffered a disappointing setback with a 1-0 loss to Jamaica in Wednesday's international friendly.

Shamar Nicholson provided the only goal of the match in the 60th minute as the Reggae Boyz completed the upset at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Team USA struggled to generate any offense and only finished with five shots total and one on goal.

The Americans had been undefeated in four matches so far in 2019, but the latest loss will kill a lot of momentum heading into the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

     

What's Next?

The United States will face Venezuela on Sunday in Cincinnati for the team's final international friendly before the start of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

