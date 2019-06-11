Ranking the Best Receiving Corps for 2019 College Football Season

1 of 11

Baylor Bears: Chris Platt's sixth year of eligibility was a considerable boost for this unit. He's collected 1,479 yards since 2016, and Denzel Mims has 1,881 over the last two seasons. Tyquan Thornton and Marques Jones both caught 20 passes last year too.

Colorado Buffaloes: Laviska Shenault Jr. demanded a place on the national radar as a sophomore. Injuries stunted the middle of his season, but he topped the 1,000-yard barrier in just nine appearances. Colorado also returns K.D. Nixon and Tony Brown, who combined for nearly 1,000 yards.

Memphis Tigers: Although he didn't quite match the 1,400-yard production of former Tiger Anthony Miller, Damonte Coxie was pretty close at 1,174. He's the defensive star of the returning pass-catchers, but tight ends Joey Magnifico and Sean Dykes have both had 300-yard seasons at Memphis. Pop Williams joined that duo with 304 last year.

Michigan Wolverines: This group has enormous potential but many questions―and that extends to new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones both crested 600 yards last season, and Tarik Black looked excellent when healthy in 2017. Will a refreshed offense be enough for the talent to thrive?

Minnesota Golden Gophers: After setting program records with 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, Tyler Johnson decided to pass on the NFL to play one more year. He headlines a group that included a pair of breakout freshmen in 2018; Rashod Bateman amassed 704 yards and six scores on 51 catches, and Chris Autman-Bell finished with 449 yards.

Purdue Boilermakers: Rondale Moore electrified the FBS as a freshman, amassing 1,258 receiving yards among his 2,215 all-purpose yards. Tight end Brycen Hopkins is back after posting a career-high 583 yards too. Depth is bit of a concern, but Moore and Hopkins are effectively half of the passing game anyway.

SMU Mustangs: A first-team All-AAC choice in 2018, James Proche led the Mustangs with 93 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Reggie Roberson Jr. pitched in 802 yards and six scores on 52 catches, while Rice transfer Kylen Granson had 622 yards in two years at his previous stop and will be eligible in 2019.

Texas A&M Aggies: Texas A&M is a perfect example of weighing talent and production. Quartney Davis, Camron Buckley, Jhamon Ausbon, Kendrick Rogers and Hezekiah Jones were all top-500 recruits. Last year, they combined for 1,904 receiving yards and 13 scores. Not bad, not great—substantial upside yet proving themselves.