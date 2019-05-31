5-Star Texas WR Bru McCoy Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Amid USC Rumors

5-Star Texas WR Bru McCoy Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Amid USC RumorsMay 31, 2019
Wide receiver Bru McCoy's career with the Texas Longhorns is over before it started.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports shared McCoy's statement revealing he told the Texas coaching staff he will enter the transfer portal. "This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas," it read in part.
Greg Biggins @GregBiggins
BREAKING: #Texas WR Bru McCoy just informed the Longhorns coaching staff moments ago he plans to transfer out of Austin and will enter the transfer portal, McCoy's statement below https://t.co/dK7a3aJaYw
McCoy is a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Chip Brown of Horns247 noted McCoy was initially at USC before transferring to Texas and could return to the Trojans following this decision.
