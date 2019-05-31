5-Star Texas WR Bru McCoy Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Amid USC Rumors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Photo Credit: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Wide receiver Bru McCoy's career with the Texas Longhorns is over before it started.    

Greg Biggins of 247Sports shared McCoy's statement revealing he told the Texas coaching staff he will enter the transfer portal. "This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas," it read in part.

McCoy is a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Chip Brown of Horns247 noted McCoy was initially at USC before transferring to Texas and could return to the Trojans following this decision.

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    D’Andre Swift Can Pound His Way to Georgia's Third Heisman

    College Football logo
    College Football

    D’Andre Swift Can Pound His Way to Georgia's Third Heisman

    Dawn of the Dawg
    via Dawn of the Dawg

    SEC Lifts Alcohol Ban 🍻

    College Football logo
    College Football

    SEC Lifts Alcohol Ban 🍻

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Fridays in the Humidor: 5/31/19

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Fridays in the Humidor: 5/31/19

    IT Staff
    via Inside Texas

    Watch: Signee Marcus Washington at work prior to Texas arrival

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Watch: Signee Marcus Washington at work prior to Texas arrival

    Horns247
    via Horns247