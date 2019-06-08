Every NBA Contender's Top Free-Agent Target

0 of 5

Most NBA teams that reach contender status get there by sacrificing financial flexibility and leaning on stars. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the five teams we'll cover here aren't in the acquisition business. They're tapped out resource-wise and are generally more concerned with retention than addition.

That said, these teams still have to fill out rosters. Depth matters in deep playoff runs, and it's not uncommon for a minimum-salary role player to make a difference in a title pursuit. In fact, with such top-heavy, expensive, star-laden cores, it's practically a contention prerequisite to get outsized production from unlikely sources.

We'll define our corps of contenders based on the current year. To put a finer point on it, these teams all posted winning records and positive net ratings in the 2019 playoffs.

The free-agent targets we'll highlight have to come from the outside, no re-signings. And though we can't be sure which contenders will lose stars to free agency, we'll make our best guess as to how things will shake out. That'll dictate what these top teams need to chase on the market.