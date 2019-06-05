Mets' Mickey Callaway Regrets Pulling Noah Syndergaard from Game vs. Giants

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway made the decision to pull Noah Syndergaard in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants when the Mets were leading 3-2, with a runner on first and two outs.

Syndergaard was at 103 pitches, but once he was pulled, the Giants scored the tying run in the top of the seventh and six runs in the top of the 10th to secure the 9-3 win.

After the contest, Callaway said he regretted the decision to pull Syndergaard when he did:

Callaway also broke down his reasoning for making the pitching change:

"We were worried about the runner on first, with two outs, being able to steal. [Seth] Lugo gives us a better chance to hold him there. Thought the matchup was about the same, maybe Lugo was a little bit better in the long run because he can elevate fastballs. The history kinda tells us that [Evan] Longoria is a low-ball hitter and has had a little success against Noah coming in. But looking back on it I'd like to have that one back."

After Syndergaard was pulled, Lugo gave up a single to Longoria, which moved Mike Yastrzemski to third. Brandon Belt then doubled, scoring Yastrzemski. Syndergaard was visibly upset with the decision to be pulled at the time, though he seemed to take the decision in stride after the game, per Mike Puma of the New York Post:

"I was a bit surprised. But in that moment, the heat of competition and the will to go out there and complete the inning I got a little fired up and frustrated, but that subsided and that was kind of a stinger of a game. I tried to plead my case [with Callaway], but at that point it was a little too late. I would have loved to stay in the ballgame, but you can't do anything about it now."

It was another tough loss for the Mets, however, who have started 28-32 and fell 5.5 games behind the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. From a spate of injuries to questions about whether Callaway is the right person for the job, the Mets' season hasn't been without its drama.