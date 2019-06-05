Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Low' Chance Star Returns to Celtics; Knicks Not Ruled out

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Celtics won 113-99. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It's unclear what team star point guard Kyrie Irving will choose in free agency, but it looks increasingly unlikely to be the Boston Celtics

According to Ian Begley of SNY, "in recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn't ruled out teams—including the New York Knicks—as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

