Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Low' Chance Star Returns to Celtics; Knicks Not Ruled out

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It's unclear what team star point guard Kyrie Irving will choose in free agency, but it looks increasingly unlikely to be the Boston Celtics.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, "in recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn't ruled out teams—including the New York Knicks—as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources."

