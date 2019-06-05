Archie Manning on Giants' Daniel Jones: 'They Drafted a Really Good Young Man'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Although the New York Giants drafted Daniel Jones to be the eventual replacement for Eli Manning, Archie Manning had nothing but good things to say about the Duke product Tuesday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the elder Manning praised Jones, the heir apparent to his youngest son:

"They drafted a really good young man," Archie said. "A really good young player."

The former New Orleans Saints signal-caller also insisted he wasn't surprised when the Giants took Jones, noting, "I knew they were probably going to draft a QB."

The Giants shocked many pundits in the 2019 draft, not because they took a quarterback, but because they used the No. 6 overall selection on Jones rather than Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

The Giants had their pick of any quarterback in the draft aside from Kyler Murray, and they went with Jones despite his somewhat pedestrian numbers in college. As a junior last season, Jones completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Meanwhile, Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins fell to the division-rival Washington Redskins at No. 15 overall, and it's likely that he and Jones will be compared for years to come.

The Giants are poised to enter 2019 with Manning as the starter, but at 38 years of age and just one year left on his contract, he may merely be keeping the seat warm for Jones to take over at some point in 2019 or 2020.