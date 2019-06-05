Dani Carvajal: Eden Hazard 'Does Not Hide,' 'Would Add a Lot' to Real Madrid

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said Eden Hazard would be a welcome addition at the club amid rumours he's set to join from Chelsea.

Per Football Espana, the Belgian is reported to have agreed terms with Real and is looking for a house in Madrid while the two clubs hash out a deal.

Carvajal told Marca (h/t Football Espana): "Hazard would add a lot to our attack, he is a player who wants the ball and does not hide."

Los Blancos are in the process of rebuilding after a calamitous season.

They lost 12 times as they finished third in La Liga, having shipped 46 goals and scored just 63, while in the UEFA Champions League they were knocked out of the last 16 by Ajax.

Real have already brought in Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, and their attacking options will look much more promising if Hazard is introduced alongside him, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

The winger finished the season with 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for Chelsea.

In the final game of the campaign, he had a decisive impact as the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League final (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella shared the numbers behind his performance:

He'll leave Chelsea having won that competition twice, as well as two Premier League titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers. Between him and Jovic, Real will have gone some way to replacing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal output, which the Portugal superstar took with him to Juventus last year.

Hazard will have the chance to add more silverware to his CV in the Spanish capital, perhaps even a Champions League title if their rebuild is successful.