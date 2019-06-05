Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici to Discuss Paul Pogba with New Manager

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici said the possibility of re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United will be discussed with the club's new manager.

Juve are in the market for a new coach after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri, and Paratici confirmed on Tuesday that Pogba will be a topic of conversation with his successor.

Per Goal, he was asked about Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa and Pogba, and he said:

"Federico Chiesa? We certainly have a competitive team. As far as the market is concerned, we await the name of the coach. We will make the necessary assessments after announcing it.

"Pogba? The same, we'll speak with the new coach."

The club want to bring the Frenchman back to Italy, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com's Fabrizio Romano:

Pogba enjoyed his most productive season in a United shirt since he returned to Old Trafford in 2016, contributing 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

As with the rest of his team-mates, the majority of his best form came in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first two months in charge. Outside of that period, Pogba and United often struggled to impress.

The club will have hoped for more consistency from their record signing, though as football writer Kristan Heneage observed, United have not built much of a platform on which he can succeed:

Football writer Zach Lowy shares a similar view:

While Pogba can be a source of frustration for supporters, he remains their best outfield player. As such, letting him leave this summer could lower the level of quality in their squad, unless they can replace him with some top talent.

As for Juventus, they're acutely aware of Pogba's talents after they coaxed four strong years out of him during his time in Turin, even if it won't be Allegri in charge next season.

Per Goal, Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri is among the favourites to take over in the dugout. The Italian's preferred style of play favours technically gifted midfielders who can pass the ball well and use it intelligently, so he could make use of Pogba if he's appointed.