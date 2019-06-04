Yankees News: Clint Frazier Doesn't Regret Avoiding Media After Red Sox Game

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier told reporters he does not regret declining to meet with the media following his miscue-filled outing in Sunday's loss to the Boston Red Sox.

"No, I don't regret it. And to be fair, I don't think I owe anyone an explanation because it's not a rule that I have to speak," Frazier said.

Frazier had the worst defensive game of his career in the 8-5 loss, committing an error on a ground ball and having two miscues on fly balls that were ruled as hits.

"The plays were what they were. I sucked," Frazier said. "I lost us the game. Everyone knew what I did wrong, and that's what it came down to."

