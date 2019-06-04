Yankees News: Clint Frazier Doesn't Regret Avoiding Media After Red Sox Game

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

New York Yankees right fielder Clint Frazier goes after Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis's RBI triple as it bounces away from him during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier told reporters he does not regret declining to meet with the media following his miscue-filled outing in Sunday's loss to the Boston Red Sox.

"No, I don't regret it. And to be fair, I don't think I owe anyone an explanation because it's not a rule that I have to speak," Frazier said.

Frazier had the worst defensive game of his career in the 8-5 loss, committing an error on a ground ball and having two miscues on fly balls that were ruled as hits.

"The plays were what they were. I sucked," Frazier said. "I lost us the game. Everyone knew what I did wrong, and that's what it came down to."

     

