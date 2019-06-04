Alexa Bliss Wins Triple Threat, Will Face Bayley at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Alexa Bliss gestures in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Alexa Bliss is technically a member of Raw, but that didn't stop her from earning a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Bliss beat Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match Tuesday to become the No. 1 contender for Bayley's title at Stomping Grounds on June 23.

Bliss took advantage of the Wild Card Rule, which allows stars from Raw to SmackDown Live and vice versa. If WWE will let a select number of wrestlers switch programs each week, then allowing them to challenge for world titles is a natural extension.

Seeing Bliss in a marquee pay-per-view match is a great development regardless of the circumstances.

She had been suffering concussion-like symptoms, which kept her out for almost all of the winter. Between Hell in a Cell last September and her return to the ring in April, she had two matches: the women's Royal Rumble and a post-Rumble tag team match on Raw.

Bliss' relatively limited usage more recently still raised concerns about her health. Prior to Tuesday, she had one televised match since losing to Naomi on the April 29 edition of Raw.

The former Raw and SmackDown women's champion was also pulled from the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Hopefully, Bliss' addition to the Stomping Grounds card is an indication she will play a larger role in the WWE women's division, be it on Raw or SmackDown Live.

