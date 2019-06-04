Kevin Durant Rumors: Stephen A. Smith Says Star Will Leave Warriors with Title

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's future with the Golden State Warriors could depend on how the team performs over the next few games.

On ESPN's First Take on Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith reported the forward will leave in free agency if the Warriors win a title, but he would stay if the team loses to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals:

Smith also noted that if Durant does leave the Warriors, his most likely destination would be the New York Knicks.

While the report states Kyrie Irving is planning on going to the Brooklyn Nets, Durant apparently doesn't plan on following the point guard to the Barclays Center.

There has been speculation about Durant leaving in free agency throughout the season, assuming he declines his $31.5 million player option for 2019-20.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently explained on The Jump that his time in Golden State was coming to an end:

"I've thought he's going to leave Golden State as well," Shelburne said. "I think there's a sense there that he's going to leave Golden State too. I think you feel that within the Warriors organization. That's why this whole run feels like they're all just trying to savor it."

After winning an NBA title and Finals MVP in each of the past two seasons, Durant doesn't have much more to prove with the Warriors.

However, the calf injury that has caused him to miss seven straight games could potentially change his mindset.

If the Warriors can win without him, Durant might be better off starting a new chapter with a new team. If they can't he can return as the hero and improve his legacy with another championship in 2020.