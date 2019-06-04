Raptors' Kawhi Leonard on 'Klaw' Lawsuit vs. Nike: 'Not a Big Worry of Mine'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is currently embroiled in two battles: one with the Golden State Warriors for a title and another with Nike over his "Klaw" logo.

Leonard told reporters Tuesday that his focus is focused on the former.

"It happened a long time ago. You guys are just finding out about it. It's not a big worry of mine," Leonard said of the lawsuit.

Leonard filed a lawsuit Monday in order to obtain control of the logo, which he says he drew himself. Nike then copyrighted the logo, allegedly without Leonard's consent. Leonard has since left Nike for New Balance.

"In 2011, just after being drafted to the National Basketball Association, Kawhi Leonard authored a unique logo that included elements that were meaningful and unique to him," the lawsuit reads, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "Leonard traced his notably large hand, and, inside the hand, drew stylized versions of his initials 'KL' and the number that he had worn for much of his career, '2.' The drawing Leonard authored was an extension and continuation of drawings he had been creating since early in his college career.

"Several years later, as part of an endorsement deal with Nike, Leonard allowed Nike to use on certain merchandise the logo he created while Leonard continued to use the logo on non-Nike goods. Unbeknownst to Leonard and without his consent, Nike filed an application for copyright registration of his logo and falsely represented in the application that Nike had authored the logo."

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Los Angeles Clippers previously looked into acquiring the logo from Nike to give to Leonard as part of their free-agent pitch.

It seems Leonard has gone the more direct route.

Of course, none of this will be handled by Leonard. He has legal representation to handle these matters for a reason. As Leonard says, this lawsuit has been a long time in the making; the matter of a filing date is ultimately irrelevant. Leonard's team knew he was going to sue Nike, and the company had probably been prepared for this for a long time as well.

With that in mind and the suit unlikely to reach a courtroom until well after the season has ended, Leonard seems unlikely to let this get in the way of his pursuit of the Raptors' first NBA title.