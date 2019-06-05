Ireland vs. Mexico: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland and Mexico are set to clash at the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Thursday, with the nations chasing qualification in Group C.

The Irish under-21 side lead the way on goal difference from the Mexican under-22 team, with China and Bahrain short of quality in their ranks.

Ireland defeated China 4-1 in their opener as Mexico skipped past Bahrain with an easy 2-0 victory.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.). Online updates, per official website.

Preview

With holders England already out of the competition after two defeats, the prestigious youth trophy is up for grabs in France.

Ireland and Mexico will both fancy their chances of progressing deep into the knockouts as they reinforce their excellent opening performances.

Mexico made short work of Bahrain, and the game was all but dead after two goals in the first 10 minutes.

Ismael Govea's effort broke the deadlock after only five minutes and Club Atlas midfielder Jairo Torres doubled the score just five minutes later.

BeIN Sports USA provided highlights of the goal action:

The Mexicans cruised for the rest of the encounter and will know the Irish will offer tougher resistance at the Jules Ladoumegue Stadium.

Ireland have plenty of goal threat and flexed their muscles against the Chinese.

Waterford's Zak Elbouzedi grabbed the opener in the first minute and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly made it 2-0 moments later.

Two penalties from Adam Idah made sure of the points in the second half, with Stephen Kenny's team in sumptuous form.

Kenny said his side want to carry on showing their class in the forthcoming matches, per The42.ie:

Mexico are expected to play with a defensive midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation as they attempt to cut off the supply to the Ireland forwards.

The Irish front four are good enough to give any defence multiple problems, and with Idah in scoring form at the point of the attack, Kenny's men have the slight edge.

Prediction: Ireland win 2-1