USA vs. Jamaica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team and Jamaica continue their preparations for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup with an international friendly at the Audi Field, Washington, on Wednesday.

The match represents the last chance for players to impress USA coach Gregg Berhalter before he submits his 23-man squad for the competition that starts on June 15.

Jamaica should provide a decent test and have reached the the last two Gold Cup finals, although the Reggae Boyz come into the game after two straight defeats to Costa Rica and El Salvador.

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m BST (Thursday, June 6)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): USA 2-7, Draw 17-4, Jamaica 10-1

Match Preview

Berhalter has named a 28-man squad for the match against Jamaica but will be without Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, although the duo are expected to be part of his Gold Cup roster:

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller, midfielders Duane Holmes and Jackson Yueill, and forward Tyler Boyd are four uncapped players in the squad who could debut against Jamaica.

Berhalter has said he could use the game to experiment with some new players:

There could also be a return to international action for 29-year-old forward Jozy Altidore, who has not featured for the national team since the defeat to Trinidad & Tobago that saw the team miss out on qualification for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Jamaica are co-hosts of the Gold Cup and have seen their hopes boosted by Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey pledging his future to the Reggae Boyz:

The 21-year-old could make his senior international debut for Jamaica against the United States, and he is an exciting talent:

Strikers Darren Mattocks and Dever Orgill are also likely to feature in attack and may prove a handful for the U.S. defence.

Orgill joined Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragucu in January and made a strong start at his new club:

After losing the last two Gold Cup finals, Jamaica will be hoping to go one better this time around, and this game should give a good indication of how the two teams are shaping up ahead of the tournament.