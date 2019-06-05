USA vs. Jamaica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

USA vs. Jamaica: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV ScheduleJune 5, 2019
The United States men's national team and Jamaica continue their preparations for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup with an international friendly at the Audi Field, Washington, on Wednesday.
The match represents the last chance for players to impress USA coach Gregg Berhalter before he submits his 23-man squad for the competition that starts on June 15.
Jamaica should provide a decent test and have reached the the last two Gold Cup finals, although the Reggae Boyz come into the game after two straight defeats to Costa Rica and El Salvador.
Date: Wednesday, June 5
Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m BST (Thursday, June 6)
TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Univision NOW (U.S.)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): USA 2-7, Draw 17-4, Jamaica 10-1
Match Preview
Berhalter has named a 28-man squad for the match against Jamaica but will be without Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, although the duo are expected to be part of his Gold Cup roster:
U.S. Soccer MNT @USMNT
NEWS: #USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 28-player roster to convene this week ahead of #USAvJAM on June 5 @AudiField. https://t.co/pMiL08m1WT
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller, midfielders Duane Holmes and Jackson Yueill, and forward Tyler Boyd are four uncapped players in the squad who could debut against Jamaica.
Berhalter has said he could use the game to experiment with some new players:
U.S. Soccer MNT @USMNT
BERHALTER: "After a great week of training, we now enter the phase of playing competitive matches. The game against 🇯🇲 will represent an opportunity for us to evaluate new prospects as well as continue to develop the group for the @GoldCup."
There could also be a return to international action for 29-year-old forward Jozy Altidore, who has not featured for the national team since the defeat to Trinidad & Tobago that saw the team miss out on qualification for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Jamaica are co-hosts of the Gold Cup and have seen their hopes boosted by Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey pledging his future to the Reggae Boyz:
Leon Bailey ✞ @leonbailey
I promise to wear the colors black green and gold with honor, pride, and dignity while aiming to be a positive role model for kids with a dream. 🇯🇲 https://t.co/zegKa7Phi9
The 21-year-old could make his senior international debut for Jamaica against the United States, and he is an exciting talent:
Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en
Time for #TraumtorThursday! This one @leonbailey scored against Mainz in 2017/18... 🔥👀 https://t.co/Gpdi7gxVWp
Strikers Darren Mattocks and Dever Orgill are also likely to feature in attack and may prove a handful for the U.S. defence.
Orgill joined Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragucu in January and made a strong start at his new club:
Turkish Football @Turkish_Futbol1
Jamaica’s finest Dever Orgill has been lighting up the Super Lig 🇯🇲 Since joining Ankaragücü in Jan 🏟 5 Games ⚽ 5 Goals 🎯 1 Assist And a goal celebration Usain Bolt would be proud of ⚡️ @usainbolt https://t.co/l31P9GOYyw
After losing the last two Gold Cup finals, Jamaica will be hoping to go one better this time around, and this game should give a good indication of how the two teams are shaping up ahead of the tournament.
