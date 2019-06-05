Netherlands vs. England: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for UEFA Nations League

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Netherlands and England meet in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, with both teams bidding for a place in the final against either Portugal or Switzerland.

Ronald Koeman's side impressed in qualifying as they topped a tough group containing Germany and world champions France.

England also overcame some quality opposition to make it through to the last four of the competition. The Three Lions beat Spain and 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia to secure their semi-final place.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision NOW (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Netherlands 21-10, Draw 9-4, England 31-20

Match Preview

The Netherlands missed out qualification for the 2018 World Cup but have improved considerably under the management of Koeman and have a squad packed full of young talent.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will continue his partnership with Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt in central defence and will form a tough barrier for the England attack.

Opta highlighted just how impressive the Reds star has been this season:

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will move to Barcelona in July, has also impressed this season and has built a fine relationship with Memphis Depay in attack:

Koeman told Ed Aarons at the Guardian that his team are on the road to recovery after some years in the doldrums but there is still work to be done:

"I am proud that I became national coach of Holland and even for the players it's the same. You are defending the colours of your country. Do everything to put Holland back in the big tournaments, because then you get the support of the fans and that’s really important. We start like that and that makes it now that we are on the way back. We are still not there where we want but we need time for that."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England are also a team going places as they proved by making it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Their dreams of winning their first major trophy since 1966 were ended by Croatia last summer, but they can make amends for that disappointment by winning the inaugural Nations League.

Captain Harry Kane is back from injury and started for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday but made little impact against Van Dijk's team.

England manager Gareth Southgate will have to decide whether to start his captain in such a crucial game, but he does have plenty of options, as noted by Henry Winter at The Times:

England will need to be at their best going forward if they are to find a way past an impressive Dutch defence in a game that looks set to be a close encounter between two well-matched teams.